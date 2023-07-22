Proposed N8,000 subsidy palliative is a lot to many families – Gov. Abdullahi Sule





The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, says he disagrees with those arguing that the proposed N8,000 palliative by the Federal Government won’t do much to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on poor Nigerians.

While speaking on Channels TV this evening July 21, the governor insisted that N8,000 is a lot of money for so many poor families in the country who don’t get to see such an amount in a month.

“We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities. So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families” Governor Sule said

