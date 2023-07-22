PSC fires three senior officers and demotes five





Three senior police officers have been dismissed by the Police Service Commission over cases of “serious misconduct”.

The commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani who shared highlights of the commission’s 21st plenary which came to an end on Thursday, July 20, 2023, also revealed that the PSC also approved the demotion of five police officers. 14 officers received severe reprimands, six received reprimands, and seven received letters of warning.

Ani said;

“The dismissed police officers were two Deputy Superintendents of Police and one Assistant Superintendent of Police. One Chief Superintendent of Police, one Superintendent, one Deputy Superintendent, and two Assistant Superintendents of Police were reduced in rank for misconduct.

“Fourteen Officers received severe reprimands, six received reprimands, and seven received letters of warning. The Commission also reinstated six dismissed Officers who got favourable court judgements or reviews of their cases.

“The…