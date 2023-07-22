Skit maker, Trinity Guy, regains his freedom weeks after being remanded in Agodi prison





Skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly called Trinity Guy, has regained his freedom five weeks after he was remanded in the Agodi correctional center.

LIB had reported earlier that the skit maker was on Friday, June 23, invited by the Oyo state police command after the Force Public Relation Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called for his arrest over a video in which he was asking a female minor to describe his genital.

The police also interrogated the parents of the female minor after Trinity had disclosed that he received their consent before, using her for the skit. The police command said his scene with the minor was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023. The trio were arraigned before Magistrate Olúdáre Adebayo, on June 26 on a two-count charge bothering on of S&xual Abuse and s&xual exploitation violating Secs 516 of the Criminal Code cap 38.

On June 26, the court ordered that the skit maker alongside the parents of the minor be…