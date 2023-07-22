Stop checking phones, laptops and palmtops of residents





Sequel to a series of complaints received from members of the public, especially from the youth alleging indiscriminate harassment and illegal checking of their phones, palmtop, and laptop and extortion by Police Officers.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has warned Police Officers posted on patrol and guard duties who are in the habit of harassing members of the public and checking their phones to desist forthwith as appropriate disciplinary sanctions will be meted against any erring officer.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, says the Commissioner of Police while interfacing with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders in a meeting held at the Command headquarters, Owerri today July 21, charged them to warn their subordinates against indulging in any unprofessional practice as any Police Officer found complicit will be made to face disciplinary actions. Okoye said he further…