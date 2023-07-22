Suspect breaks loose, beheads 84-year-old man and attacks DPO, Policemen in Ogun





A man suspected to be mentally unstable beheaded an 84-year-old man identified as Elder Alfred Opadipe, in Ipara community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun state on Friday, July 21.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Omotola Odutola, said following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene of the incident. She said an attempt to arrest the suspect was fiercely resisted as he used “the matchete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

Odutola added that the team succeeded “in neutralizing the suspect and weapon recovered from him.”

She however mentioned that there is “no recount of the suspect being a madman from the intelligence the police gathered”.