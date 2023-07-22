There’s no crisis in our party





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no crisis in the party despite the recent resignation of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement released on Saturday, July 22. said “the APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party”.

Asides from stating that the resignation of Adamu and Omisore signifies the party’s level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership, the APC also dismissed reports of disharmony among members of its National Working Committee (NWC) over possible successor to the former national chairman.

The statement added;

“Change in the life of any individual or institution is constant and inevitable. As Africa’s largest political party, our demonstrated capacity to adapt to change and emergent realities always stands us out, and sets us beyond the wishes of doomsayers.

“We remain committed to the…