Two killed as looters invade warehouse owned by former Taraba lawmaker





A warehouse used in storing several bags of maize and locally processed rice, among other items have been stolen from a warehouse in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, by looters.

The looters invaded the warehouse which is not too far from 6 Army Brigade, and which belongs to a one-time member of the state assembly and the immediate past chairman of Sardauna local government area on Friday night.

Security operatives who arrived the scene to disperse the looters killed two of them. Daily Trust reported that items carted away include hundreds of bags of maize and locally processed rice as well as agricultural inputs, including fertiliser and pesticides.

Similarly, other stores within the area were looted by the youths. The same warehouse was attacked during the EndSARS riot of 2020 and items worth millions of naira were carted away.