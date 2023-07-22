Victory Gbakara Wins Nigerian Idol Season 8 Clinches Prizes Worth Millions of Naira Commends Bigi Brand for Show’s Sponsorship

…Bigi Tropical His Favourite Beverage Drink

Victory Gbakara has emerged as the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8 Musical Talent Show, after a fiercely contested finale between Precious Mac, in a show that recorded 33million votes, thus clinching the grand prize in the show that was proudly sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink of Rite Foods Limited.

 

From Left: Biola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi Brand of Rite Foods Limited; with Victory Gbakara, Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8; and Adebola Adeyinka, Assistant Marketing Manager, Rite Foods Limited; at the finale of the Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 8, on Sunday, 16th July, 2023, in Lagos
 

The prizes include N35million (Thirty-Five Million Naira) cash, a brand-new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi soft drinks, a recording label, a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month premium subscription, a weekend Get-away with four fans to Cape Town, in South Africa.

The elated 25…



Source: Linda Ikeji

