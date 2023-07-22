”You embraced not only me but also my two wonderful boys

Businesswoman, Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today July 22.

The couple got married in 2012. In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Sunmbo praised Pastor Adeoye for being a wonderful husband to her all these years. She particularly thanked him for accepting her two sons she had with singer 2Face Idibia. She said he accepted her boys as though they were his with an open heart and arms. She prayed for more happiness in their marriage.

‘’10 years ago, on July 22, 2013, i said YES to doing life with you. ❤️🌹

My Dearest Olatunde,

As we mark a decade of togetherness and love, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for the incredible journey we have shared. Today, on our 10th wedding anniversary, I want to take a moment to honor you and express my deepest appreciation for the person you are and the role you play in our lives.

From the very beginning, you embraced not only me but also…