3 years after, Lagos State govt approves N61m for mass burial of 103 Endsars victims





The Lagos State government has allegedly approved the sum of N61, 285,000.00 for the mass burial of the 103, the year 2020 Endsars victims.

In a letter leaked online, titled ‘Letter of No Objection. Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 Endsars Victims’, dated July 19th, with reference number LA/PPA/NO ONJ/VOL22/213, addressed to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Alausa, Ikeja and signed by the Director General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr Onafowote Fatai Idowu, the Lagos government awarded the burial contract to TOS Funerals Limited.

The letter comes almost three years after the Sanwo-Olu government denied the brutal killing of unarmed protesters who were waving the Nigerian flag and chanting the national anthem when the military opened fire on them at the Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020.

In the Certified True Copy report of the Lekki incident investigation of October 20, 2020, by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on…