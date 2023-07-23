Argentine customs reveal they seized at least 250 fake Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami jerseys as woman is caught smuggling 50 inside her luggage.





Argentinean customs have revealed they seized at least 250 fake Lionel Messi Inter Miami jerseys with one caught smuggling 50 into the South American country.

A case of an Argentine citizen flying into Buenos Aires’ Jorge Newbury Airport on a LATAM flight from Santiago, Chile, was described as ‘iconic’ by The General Customs Bureau (Dirección General de Aduanas, DGA), according to The Buenos Aires Times.

Officers opened the woman’s luggage to find ‘a staggering 50 Inter Miami Messi jersey, all labelled and in their plastic wrapping’ after she was asked by authorities if she had anything to declare.

She said that she wasn’t in possession of any illegal goods, but the scanner proved otherwise.

The report said counterfeit specialists were then asked to check the authentication of the jerseys, and after cheecking they concluded that they were fake, which makes them prohibited goods.

‘It’s allowed to bring clothing into the country within the so-called simplified regime, but the cases…