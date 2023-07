Singer Davido has promised to gift $10, 000 to a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

The customer had misplaced the foreign currency while in the hotel and Ms Ngozi found it and returned the money. She has been celebrated widely for being honest.

Reacting to the story via his Twitter handle this evening, Davido asked people to help him find the woman so that he will gift her the money.