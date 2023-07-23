Gunmen kidnap journalist in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a female journalist, Mrs. Priestba Anthony Nwokocha, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Priestba, a director of news at the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), was abducted along the Slaughter/YKC road, Port Harcourt around 8:pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, on her way back from work.

According to reports, her car broke down on the road so she called her husband, who later arrived with a mechanic to work on the vehicle.

The kidnappers arrived and whisked her away right in front of her husband and the mechanic.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Grace Irengi-Koko, said the Commissioner, CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp, has ordered an investigation into the abduction of the journalist.

“The CP has mandated tactical teams to ensure she regains her freedom and is reunited with her family members” the statement read.