Kano Hisbah arrests two young men over alleged same-s�x marriage



The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested two young men for allegedly trying to arrange same-sex marriage in the state.

Hisbah Commandant, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday, July 22, 2023, sais two young men named Khalifa and Abubakar were seen in a video, trying to kiss each other during a party, which is suspected to be their engagement party.

The suspects, however, denied the allegation that the event was a birthday party and not a wedding ceremony as claimed.

One of the suspects khalifa, claimed he organised the party for his birthday and his friend, Abubakar “gave him a cake in his mouth and followed it to his mouth.”

Sheihk Daurawa said the two suspects are in their custody and an investigation is ongoing.