Kylian Mbappe willing to sit out the entire season after being put up for sale by PSG





Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappé is reportedly prepared to sit out the entire 2023-24 season after PSG left him off their squad for a preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

The French striker is currently contracted to the French giants until the summer of 2024 – but he has refused to sign an extension in Paris with reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG believe Mbappé has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next offseason once his contract expires, which the club views as a “huge betrayal” since Mbappé previously said he wouldn’t leave for free.

This has led PSG’s owners to insist that he must be sold if he cannot agree to stay longer with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Earlier this week, a report from The Athletic suggested that PSG would listen to offers considerably lower than the £155m they paid to sign Mbappe from Monaco in 2017.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted it…