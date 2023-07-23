Meet the 20 housemates unveiled on the #BBNaija All Stars season

20 housemates have been unveiled on the Big Brother Naija All Stars season which officially began today. The housemates were selected from different editions of the reality show. 

 

Those unveiled on the show today include, Cee-C, Kiddwaya, Doyin, Frodd, Uriel, Pere, Princess, Soma, Angel, Neo, Alex, Seyi, Ilebaye, IK, Venita, Adekunle, Tolanibaj, Cross, Mercy and Whitemoney. 

 

The new housemates will be competing for the reality show’s N120m cash prize, among others. They will be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

