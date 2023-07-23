Mistrial declared in rapper YNW Melly’s double murder trial





A judge has declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision over YNW Melly’s double murder accusations after 19 days of hearing arguments.

Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings of 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas in Miramar.

The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, will likely choose to retry the case with a new jury. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy twice asked the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked, but relented after they came back a third time.

Demons, now 24, has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams, and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland…