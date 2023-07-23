NDLEA arrests drug lord while giving mule 93 cocaine wraps to swallow in Lagos hotel





A notorious drug kingpin who specializes in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffic Class A drugs to Europe especially Italy, has been arrested after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, stormed his hotel room in Okota area of Lagos late on Friday July 21 when he was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

A statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says the 48-year-old drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, had recruited Uju Dominic, 35, from his base in Italy with a deal to come to Nigeria, ingest 100 pellets of cocaine on Friday 21st July and return to Italy on Saturday 22nd July.