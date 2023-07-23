Palliative: Cash transfer is a scam

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that plans by the Federal government to transfer N8,000 cash to 12 million poor Nigerians as a form of palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal is a ‘scam’.
In an interview with Arise Television, Sani said there was no certainty of an accurate and updated database of the Nigerian people that will benefit from the scheme.
“My position has always been that, at this critical time, cash transfer should not be something that we should bring up. I think that cash transfer for me, in my opinion, is a scam. Completely it’s a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?
Let me give an example, go and check the current statistics. Like I said, as the Chairman, Committee of Banking for four years in Nigeria, I oversight Central Bank, I oversight all the commercial sectors of our economy for the last four years and I looked at the statistics, I will be very firm on this issue and you…
