See new photos of severely malnourished girl rescued in Cross River 6 years ago

In a post on her Facebook on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Dr. Edu described Christiana as a child destined for greatness.

“Happy birthday My Baby Christy!! It Still feels like yesterday. I clearly remember that day when we went out there for public health field work at a remote community. I sighted something I thought was a dead small dog lying on a dirty veranda. I told the state nutrition officer (SNO) who was with me on a community sweep seeking for malnourished children, that we will not go into that compound because I don’t want any rabies infected dog to bite me since one was dead already another could be by the side,” the post read.

God had you in mind Christy it was your day for rescue! “My SNO said no madam, I think it’s a dying severely malnourished child” we were 2 compounds away! The minute I heard dying child, my blood ran cold and I walked over to you. At first I wondered how a woman will let her child die in her very face, until I met the mother who was only a…