Suspected kidnapper arrested while attempting to sell off the Mercedes Benz of a victim





The police in Anambra state has smashed a notorious Kidnap gang operating in the Anam axis of Anambra West Local government area of the state.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, says on July 18, police detectives were alerted to one Chukwuebuka Esulo from Ebonyi State who was seeking a buyer in Agulu, Anaocha LGA, for a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV reg. No. BLF 746 EA whose owner had earlier been reported kidnapped in Aguleri on 26th June, 2023, and the sum of N4.5m extorted as ransom from the family before he was released.

Ikenga said the detectives swooped on the suspect and arrested him for questioning. He said that the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from their Camp to sell the car.