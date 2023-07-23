Universities across UK to start offering Gay and transgender students separate accommodation





Universities across the UK will start offering separate accommodation for gay and trans students starting courses in September.

According to Mail Online, at least seven institutions have flats or accommodation blocks reserved only for LGBTQ+ undergraduates, including leading Russell Group universities.

Critics have condemned the move, describing it as social segregation and that it was ‘patronising’ to think that homosexual students wanted their own halls.

Education campaigners also raised concerns that the decision could contribute to a shortage of student housing after it emerged unfilled rooms at LGBTQ+ halls are being left empty rather than offered to heterosexual students.

Sheffield, Cardiff, Bristol, Bath, Southampton, Southampton Solent, and Essex universities said they have introduced the measure to keep LGBTQ+ students safe from ‘homophobia, biphobia and transphobia’ by straight flatmates.

Kate Barker, of gay rights charity LGB Alliance, said: ‘Learning to live…