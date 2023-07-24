APC NEC to ratify Ganduje and Basiru as chairman and secretary





The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now set to ratify the choice of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national secretary of the party.

This is coming after the resignation of former chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The Nation reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will confirm the date of the NEC meeting at the NWC’s request, following the endorsement of Ganduje and Basiru by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, during a meeting at Imo State Lodge in Abuja.

The publication reported that the NWC, NEC and the governors agreed that there should be a smooth transition and continuity of the pre-existing zoning formula for the composition of the party leadership.

The National Caucus, of which President Tinubu is a member, is expected to communicate to the NEC the decisions of the APC governors and other…