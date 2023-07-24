BBC newsreader, George Alagiah dies at 67 after a nine year battle with�bowel�cancer





Legendary BBC newsreader, George Alagiah, has died at the age of 67 after a nine-year battle with bowel cancer.

Alagiah, who was one of the BBC’s longest-serving and most respected journalists, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

He reported and presented for the BBC for more than three decades, presenting the BBC News at Six for 20 years, and collecting awards as a foreign correspondent in the years prior.

Born in Sri Lanka before moving to Ghana and then England in childhood, he joined the BBC as a foreign affairs correspondent in 1989 and then became an Africa correspondent.

George was named Amnesty International’s Journalist of the Year in 1994 for reporting on the civil war in Burundi and also won the Broadcasting Press Guild’s award for television journalist of the year.

Later, George presented the BBC One O’Clock News, Nine O’Clock News, and BBC Four News, before being made one of the main presenters of BBC News at Six in 2003. George also presented his own…