Chelsea ‘submit £39m bid for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise’





Chelsea have reportedly made a £39m offer to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

According to RMC Sport in Olise’s native France, the Blues have tabled an initial offer for the 21-year-old who has reportedly been ‘seduced by the project’ at Stamford Bridge.

The young superstar has a £35m buyout clause in his Selhurst Park contract.

Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of the young winger and has already spoken to him, with Olise having reportedly agreed to join Chelsea if a deal can be reached.

Olise’s contract is due to expire in 2026, with the Frenchman having spent two years at the south London outfit following his £8m transfer from Reading.

He has attracted attention from several clubs including PSG, who have expressed their interest in signing him.

Michael Olise, who was born in England to a Nigerian father and a French-Algerian mother, enjoyed a stand-out season with Crystal Palace, featuring 37 times in the Premier League while returning two…