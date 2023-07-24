Elon Musk rebrands Twitter’s icon blue bird logo to ‘X” after 17 years





Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino have ditched Twitter’s iconic blue bird after nearly 17 years as the company’s logo to unveil the new ‘x’ logo.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” Yaccarino tweeted Monday morning, July 24 with a picture of the company’s new logo.

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted out a picture of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco with the company’s new “X” logo cast by light on the building.

As of press time, Yaccarino’s and Musk’s Twitter handles now both feature the “X“ logo although the blue bird is still present across the social platform.

On Sunday night, Musk changed his profile picture to the company’s “interim X logo” a white X on a black background — after prompting his 149 million followers to share with him a “good enough X logo” earlier that morning.