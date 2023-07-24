Hit-and-run driver crushes policeman to death at Ondo check point

A hit-and-run driver has killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Ondo State Police Command.

The officer was crushed to death at a checkpoint along the Benin-Owo Expressway at Ifon in the Ose Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased officer had tried to stop the vehicle but the driver hit him and drove off without stopping.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the driver was arrested by the men of the Nigeria Army at Sobe in Edo State.

The PPRO denied an earlier report that the cop was killed by some suspected kidnappers on the expressway, adding that it was a case of hit and run.

“A suspected vehicle, while the police were trying to stop the driver, he didn’t stop. So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around Ifon, the driver swerved and hit an ASP and the officer died…