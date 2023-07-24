Kiddwaya offers Cee-C N120m to voluntarily leave the show (video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has offered to give his fellow housemate, Cee-C, the sum of N120 million if she voluntarily leaves the reality show.
Cee-C was the first housemate to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality show followed by Kiddwaya.
Minutes after Kidd got into the house, he sat with Cee-C and offered her a lucrative deal to voluntarily leave the Big Brother Naija house in exchange for N120m. At first, Cee-C appeared shocked, but she ultimately rejected the offer.
Business man above all else let’s get it!! @Official_CeeC think about it 😏 #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/P8lUyk33ow
— Kiddwaya 🌓 (@RealKiddWaya) July 23, 2023
Source: Linda Ikeji