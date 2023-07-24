N61m for mass burial: The bodies to be buried were retrieved from other places and not from Lekki tollgate





The Lagos state government has reacted to reports claiming it has approved the sum of N61 million for the mass burial of bodies recovered during the October 20, 2020 EndSARS protest.

A document from the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency to the state Ministry of Health approving the money for the mass burial made the round on social media earlier today, July 23. Some Nigerians attacked the state government for approving the money when during the crisis, the state government claimed nobody died at the Lekki tollgate after the military invaded the tollgate to disperse the protesters.

Reacting to the backlash, the state government in a statement released, said the bodies to be buried were retrieved from other parts of the state and not from Lekki tollgate. The state government insists nobody was killed at the Lekki tollgate. The statement reads

‘’The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to some social media publications about a purported mass burial plan for…





Source: Linda Ikeji