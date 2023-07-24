Seyi Awolowo shades a certain ‘devil’ during the PepperDem Season who thought the show was all about her (video)





While reflecting on his time in the Pepper Dem season 4 house, Seyi Awolowo who is on the BBNaija All stars show talked about a certain lady who was in the house with him and who thought the show was solely for her.

He went on to say that the certain lady thought she could bring and take out ‘’evil spirit’ as she likes. He said she didn’t know that some of them knew how to deal with evil spirits. He continued by mentioning the lady’s fight with the winner of that Season Mercy Eke, leading fans of the show to believe he was talking about Tacha,

However, when asked who the lady is, Seyi who is the grandson of late Obafemi Awolowo, refused to mention any name.

Watch a video of him speaking below…