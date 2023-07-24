Suspected ritualists in Benue k!ll and dismember body of 32yr-old-lady on her birthday





Suspected ritualists have reportedly killed and dismembered the body of a-32-year woman identified as Dorcas Shangev, in the Adem village, near the Welfare Quarters area of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Vanguard reports that Shangev was murdered by the assailants on her birthday. It was gathered that the deceased went missing about a week ago until her dismembered body was found dumped at Adem village, after her body parts were removed by her murderers.

A family source of the deceased who relayed the events leading to her disappearance and death, disclosed that the incident was already generating controversy as her family had started questioning the manner her remains were recovered and buried by the authorities.