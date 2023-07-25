Banner with Davido’s photo set ablaze by Muslims in Maiduguri (video)





A banner with Davido’s photo has been set ablaze by Muslims in Maiduguri.

This is coming after the singer was called out for sharing a music video of his new signee, Logos Olori, praying and dancing with people dressed in Islamic outfit in front of a mosque.

Davido bowed to pressure and deleted the tweet after many Muslims insisted that it was offensive and disrespectful as a mosque is not a dance club.

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvHh22otgHG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”><div style=”padding:16px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvHh22otgHG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0;…