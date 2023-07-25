Barrack Obama’s personal chef drowns while paddleboarding near the former US president’s Vineyard estate





The man who drowned while paddleboarding on a pond outside the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard estate has been identified as the former US president’s personal chef.

Police authorities confirmed Monday afternoon, July 24 that the body of 45-year-old Tafari Campbell was found in 8-feet of water about 100 feet from the banks of the Obamas’ property on Edgartown Great Pond.

Campbell previously served as the sous chef in the White House kitchen while Barack Obama was in office, and was hired to be his personal staff when his term ended.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 30-acre estate at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road Sunday evening after reports of a “possible drowning” in the water nearby.

Rescue efforts involving divers, Coast Guard helicopters, and resources from multiple agencies, were launched from the property overnight.

Campbell’s body was finally discovered around 10 a.m. Monday using sonar scanners deployed from a boat.

Tafari Campbell, 45, was found on the…