Brazil-based Nigerian man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for trafficking cocaine to Ghana





A Nigerian national based in Brazil, Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu, has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment by an Accra High court for possession and attempted smuggling of cocaine weighing 16568.83 grams of cocaine into Ghana.

Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah, in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, said Ukechukwu was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in hard labour on July 13, and charged with a fine of Ten thousand penalty units, of which he will serve three (3) additional years in default. The sentence is expected to run concurrently.

The convict was arrested by NACOC officials at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on 11 December 2022 when he was going through arrival formalities.

Officials picked him up as part of their daily routine where his narrations were found to be distorting,…