Cause of death of Nigerian student Richard Okorogheye who was found dead in a Forest in the UK was ‘consistent with drowning,’ inquest hears





The cause of death of a Nigerian student who was found in Epping Forest in the UK after a missing person probe was ‘consistent with drowning’, an inquest has heard.

18-year-old Richard Okorogheye was found in a pond in the woodland on April 5, 2021, two weeks after he went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Mr. Okorogheye had sickle cell anaemia and left home on the evening of March 22 without his medication. His mother Evidence Joel contacted police the following day, but her son was not officially recorded as missing until 8 am on March 24.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) subsequently launched an investigation and said the force should apologise to his family after officers provided an ‘unacceptable level of service’ to his mother.

It added it found the performance of three police officers and three call handlers fell below the standard expected, but their actions did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action.

The…