CUSTARDIANS’ Reward Has Come With Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo





Checkers Africa Limited, manufacturers of leading custard brand, Checkers Custard, will be launching a national promotional campaign: Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo from July 1 through August 31, 2023 with prizes redeemable until September 31, 2023.

This is with a view to appreciating our final consumers and families, who, over the years, have shown commitment and loyalty to the quality of Checkers Custard product.

This promotional activity is specifically designed to uplift millions of our fondly pet-named Custardians, for their unwavering patronage and support towards Checkers Custard, and in ensuring the brand is number one in the category in such a short time. We would not be here today without the end consumers and families across Nigeria that has made Checkers Custard their choice custard; it is high time that they also enjoyed freebies beyond the giveaways on social media and our other CSR activities.

The Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo is to…