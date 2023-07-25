DSS rearrests Emefiele after arraignment and bail





The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been re-arrested by the Department of State Service DSS, at the premises of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

This comes even as the court granted him bail in the sum of N20 million. The DSS had a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) who were to take the suspended bank chief to the Ikoyi Correctional center where he will be until he fulfills his bail condition.

The DSS operatives, however, took him away in the Hilux they brought him to court in.

