If you do anyhow, you see anyhow. Boko Haram will be child’s play





Former Militant leader, Asari Dokubo has warned the governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara, to stay clear of his business otherwise he will collect ‘’woto woto”.

In a video that has gone viral, Asari issued a stern warning to the Governor while reacting to claims that the governor has given a marching other to the military in the state, to clampdown on Asari’s newly-inaugurated militia.

Speaking in pidgin English, Asari said;