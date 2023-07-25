If you do anyhow, you see anyhow. Boko Haram will be child’s play

Former Militant leader, Asari Dokubo has warned the governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara, to stay clear of his business otherwise he will collect ‘’woto woto”.
In a video that has gone viral, Asari issued a stern warning to the Governor while reacting to claims that the governor has given a marching other to the military in the state, to clampdown on Asari’s newly-inaugurated militia.
Speaking in pidgin English, Asari said;
‘’If yanga dey sleep, trouble go come wake am…em go collect..If you do anyhow, you see anyhow. Boko Haram will be a child’s play. Because we no look for somebody trouble. We dey on our own. We dey even help, e say make we no help. Him dey talk because them rig election put am somewhere.
Wetin we do Sim? Them rig election, He is in government house. The person wey dey beat that drum with am, make him know the wood when they beat drum sometimes e dey break. We nor look for him trouble, make e nor look for our trouble o because if him look for our…
Source: Linda Ikeji