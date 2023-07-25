If you won’t pay me, I can’t water down my brand to give Nigerians a show





Influencer and socialite, Tacha has again explained why she is not featuring in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

In an interview with Cool FM, Tacha stated that she should get paid to feature on the reality show because she can’t water down her brand to give Nigerians a show.

She also claimed that her personality is missed on the show as Nigerians don’t usually get people as entertaining as her. Tacha also said that she might get evicted or disqualified again on the show, and she doesn’t want to leave empty-handed.