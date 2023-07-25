Jubilation in Bayelsa community after police recovered two children stolen and sold for N1.6m by child traffickers posing as tenants



There was jubilation in Igbogene community, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend after police recovered two children stolen by suspected child traffickers and sold to buyers for N1.6m.

LIB reported that the suspects, Chioma Obi and Sunday Aniele, posing as tenants, abducted the children, Success Kemebigha, 4 and Prince Kemebigha,2, two weeks after moving into the compound on June 19, 2023.

Operatives of the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command, busted the child trafficking syndicate and rescued the children in Enugu and Abia State.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said that Sunday Aniele and Chioma Obi were arrested at Ughelli, Delta State. Their accomplices, Kingsley Chimobi and Harriet Chukwu, were arrested at Onitsha, Anambra State. The suspects confessed to collecting one million six hundred Naira for the two children.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Women, Children…