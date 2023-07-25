Kaduna assembly suspends 3 LG chairmen over financial mismanagement





Three Kaduna local government chairmen have been suspended by the state house of assembly over alleged financial mismanagement.

The chairmen who were suspended on Tuesday, July 25, were accused of awarding contracts without adhering to due process, as mandated by the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law of 2016, Section 35 Subsection 23.

An ad-hoc committee on investigation chaired by a member representing Lere East, Munirat Sulaiman Tanimu, thoroughly scrutinised the financial activities of five local government areas: Chikun, Kaura, Kagarko, Soba, and Birnin Gwari.

The investigation was mandated by the Assembly following a resolution on July 18, 2023. It was disclosed that the affected chairmen were invited and asked to provide financial documents, including bank statements from June 2022 to June 2023, departmental vault account (DVA), approved budgets for 2022 and 2023, capital and recurrent expenditures for the respective years, and a list of awarded contracts and their…