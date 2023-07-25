Kylian Mbappe ‘does not want to move to Saudi Arabia’ despite £259m offer on the table as he’s ‘willing to sit on the bench all of next season to run down the final year of his contract’





Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no intention of playing in Saudi Arabia despite Paris Saint-Germain granting Al-Hilal permission to speak to the French star after they launched a staggering world record £259million bid for the French star.

The French club were forced to put Mbappe up for sale after he refused to sign a new deal with one year left on his contract.

Relevo reported that Mbappe ‘does not want to play in Saudi Arabia’ despite Al-Hilal’s stunning bid.

The Madrid-based outlet claims Mbappe is determined to see out the final year of his contract with the reigning French champions.

Mbappe is reportedly ‘willing to sit on the bench all season’ as he runs down his deal’.

The stance would represent a significant challenge for new PSG boss Luis Enrique, particularly should the reigning champions struggle on the pitch.

The 24-year-old was already left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, with his future a major headache for the Ligue 1 side.

Al-Hilal’s…