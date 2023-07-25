Supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s insider hits back at claim she’s ‘not happy’ after learning of ex-husband Tom Brady’s new relationship with Irina Shayk





Gisele Bündchen has reportedly slammed claims that she’s upset over the shocking news of her ex-husband Tom Brady now dating her fellow supermodel.

This comes after the legendary NFL quarterback, 45, was pictured gently caressing the 37-year-old Russian’s face after she spent a night at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

A source now tells DailyMail that Gisele initially went through a ‘revolving door of emotions’ about the development, but she is ‘currently in a good place with it all and is hoping for the best.’

The revelation comes after another source said that Tom and Irina’s relationship ‘is not just a fling,’ adding that he is ‘ecstatic’ about the new romance.

The source close to Gisele said Tom’s new relationship status was ‘difficult’ for her initially, and ‘she was upset’ at first.

‘It made things more real. She and Tom had something so amazing, it ended,’ they said.

