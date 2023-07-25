Under Ikpeazu, Abia State Toppled The Chart By Winning A Golden Badge





The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) under its Primary Healthcare Under One Roof programme, (PHCUOR) has declared Abia State the winner of its Golden Badge Award after recording the highest score nationwide at 100%.

This recent Scorecard Assessment was conducted in August/September 2022 which was analysed to produce the 2022 result which put Abia as the only state that scored 100% cent during the period under review which falls under the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

According to report by the PHCUOR, Abia State scored 100% in the PHCUOR Scorecard 6 assessment placing it in the first position nationwide.

The data collected during the 2022 national PHCUOR scorecard 6 assessment exercise have been analysed leading to findings and appropriate recommendations contained in a report. The report will be disseminated nationwide to facilitate improved establishment of the PHCUOR institutional framework by the 36 SPHCBs and FCTPHCB.

Chief John Okiyi…