US former Secretary of Defense for Intelligence claims the US has recovered technology that ‘did not originate on this earth’





US former Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon has said he believes the US has recovered technology that ‘did not originate on this earth’.

Ahead of a scheduled Congress hearing about UFOs on Wednesday July 26, Mellon said America ‘may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else’s space program’.

The 65-year-old served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush administrations, and he now works as a private equity investor.

In 2020, he admitted he was the secret source who provided the New York Times with the three UFO videos it famously published in 2017.

Mellon said he expects some ‘new information’ will surface at the House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena – or UFOs – which will also be attended by Air Force and intelligence agency veteran David Grusch on Wednesday.

‘I expect Dave will provide some new information that we have not heard before,’ Mellon…