Actress Megan Fox is slammed for asking fans to donate to her friend’s $30,000 GoFundMe despite being ‘rich with an estimated $8M net worth

American actress, Megan Fox is facing backlash after asking fans to donate to her friend’s GoFundMe instead of sorting the $30,000 bill needed to reach the fundraising goal.

The fundraiser was recently launched by her longtime nail tech Brittney Boyce, whose 64-year-old father Michael is battling pancreatic cancer.

Fox, who has a reported net worth of $8million re-posted the GoFundMe on her Instagram Story on Monday.

‘my friends dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do,’ captioned Fox, 37, who included a direct link to the fundraiser.

Fans expressed outrage on social media as they accused the star of ‘hoarding money’ by asking those ‘much poorer’ than her to reach into their own pockets.

‘megan fox sharing a gofundme for 30k has got to be a joke,’ read one rage-filled tweet. ‘as if she isn’t rich as f**k and could help their friend immediately lol.’

Another Twitter user was left ‘absolutely speechless’ after learning that ‘millionaire’ Megan…