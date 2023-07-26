Alex and CeeC clash over task (video)





The BBNaija All Star house got charged up this morning after housemates from ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Alex and CeeC clashed over task.

Yesterday, Big Brother gave them a task for a movie shoot and Alex was picked by some housemates to be the director. While Alex accused Ceec of not participating fully in the task, Ceec on her part accused Alex of not providing materials needed to contribute to the task.

Both women came for each other when they gathered to discuss about the task at the lounge this morning.

The two housemates were always at loggerheads in 2018, when they participated in the double wahala edition. Five years later, they are at each other’s throats again.

Watch a video of them clashing below