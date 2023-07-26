Bandits kidnap 3 villagers, injure security personnel and raze operational vehicles in Niger state

Suspected bandits attacked Garin Gabas near Yakila in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped three persons including a nursing mother.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, two security personnel were injured during the attack while two operational vehicles belonging to security operatives were set ablaze.

It was gathered that the suspected bandits targeted herds of cattle in the village for rustling but luck was said to have run against them following the alleged relocation of the cattle to a safer place in Zungeru, Wushishi LGA of the state.

Apparently annoyed by the development, the bandits numbering about 100, were said to have gone berserk, shooting and burning down the properties belonging to the villagers including two Operational Vehicles allegedly parked at the Primary School in a Community where the security operatives usually converted to their camp.

Reacting to the incident, the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, condoled with the aggrieved people…