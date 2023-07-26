‘Connecting the mass burial to Lekki tollgate is post-election hallucination





The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos state, Gbenga Omotoso, says connecting the mass burial to the Lekki tollgate can be described as “post-election hallucination.”

Omotoso was a guest on Arise TV on Tuesday July 25, to speak about the leaked memo showing the approval of N61 million by the state government for the mass burial of 103 bodies recovered during the October 20, 2020 EndSARS crisis. Shortly after the memo was leaked, Nigerians dragged the government for lying that no one died at the Lekki tollgate. They insisted that the bodies to be buried were retrieved from the Lekki tollgate where some military men were sent in to disperse the protesting youths.

The state government while reacting to the memo, said that nobody died at the Lekki tollgate and that the 103 bodies to be buried were recovered form other parts of the state that witnessed one form of crisis or the other during the EndSARS saga.

In the interview he granted, Omotoso said anyone…