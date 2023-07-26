Delta Assembly confirms 18 out of 26 commissioner nominees





18 out of 26 Commissioner nominees forwarded to Delta state house of assembly by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, have been confirmed by the state lawmakers.

Their nominations were confirmed on Wednesday, July 26, during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, on Wednesday in Asaba.

Those screened include the immediate past commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Mr Samuel Oligida, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, Mr Isaac Wilkie, the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly, Mrs Pat Ajudua, Joan Ada-Anioma, Mr Reuben Izeze, also former member of the Assembly, Chief Fidelis Tilije, the immediate past commissioner for Finance, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, and Miss Pride Uduaghan.

Also screened were Mr. Vincent Oyibode, Mr Michael Anoka, Mr Funyei Manager, Mr Daniel Odinigwe, Mr Onoriode Agofure, Mr Sonny Ekedayen and Mr Godknows Angeles.

The Assembly will continue with the screening of the remaining eight nominees on Tuesday, August 1.